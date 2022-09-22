St. Louis jury acquits man who claimed self-defense in fatal gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS — A jury on Wednesday acquitted a Florissant man of first-degree murder and other charges after he shot and killed another man outside of a north St. Louis gas station on Thanksgiving Day in 2019.

Marvin Humphrey, a 64-year-old military veteran, argued he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 33-year-old Shawn Stewart, of St. Louis, just outside the Love’s Travel Stop on Broadway off Interstate 70 on Nov. 28.

Surveillance video from the trial showed Humphrey walking up to the gas station counter to buy a 12-pack of Bud Light just after 1 p.m. that day. He smiled and chatted with the cashier and was waiting on a price check when Stewart walked up to the counter. The two started arguing about what was taking so long.

When Humphrey left the store, Stewart was outside, and the two started to fight. Stewart punched Humphrey at least 12 times and kicked him after he fell on the ground, defense attorneys said.

Eventually, Stewart’s father tried to intervene, but as Humphrey stood up from the ground, he shot both men multiple times. Stewart died. The father survived.

Prosecutors charged Humphrey with first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action roughly two months later, arguing he had plenty of opportunities to leave without firing his gun.

On Wednesday, Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta repeatedly said Humphrey was responsible for escalating the situation. He alleged Humphrey walked up to Stewart and shot him in the head even after the encounter was over, showing criminal motive.

“There was no threat to his life,” Polta said. “It’s obvious nobody is armed; it’s obvious this is a fistfight.”

But defense attorneys argued a 64-year-old man had plenty to fear while fighting with someone half his age at a north St. Louis gas station.

They said Humphrey was an upstanding citizen who was thrust into a terrible situation that led to a tragic conclusion.

“Today, the jury affirmed what we already knew,” his attorneys Brandy Barth and Talmage Newton wrote in a statement. “Marvin Humphrey never committed a murder, or any other crime. He acted in self-defense, and he should have never been charged in the first place.”