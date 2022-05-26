St. Louis jury acquits one man, can't reach verdicts against another in 2018 killing

ST. LOUIS — A jury Thursday acquitted one man and couldn't return unanimous verdicts against a co-defendant in a July 2018 homicide.

The jury found Ronnie Wright, 29, not guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 23, 2018, fatal shooting of Damon Smith.

Smith, 32, was found fatally shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Prosecutors sought convictions of first-degree murder and armed criminal action but a judge ruled the state failed to meet its burden of premeditated murder and instead had the jury consider second-degree murder.

Police had described Wright as the getaway driver.

Jurors could not return verdicts for Martin Redmond, 32, of St. Louis, resulting in a mistrial.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.