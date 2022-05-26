 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis jury acquits one man, can't reach verdicts against another in 2018 killing

Chippewa homicide

Police investigate the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Minnesota Avenue on Monday, July 23, 2018. Photo by Rachel Rice, rrice@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A jury Thursday acquitted one man and couldn't return unanimous verdicts against a co-defendant in a July 2018 homicide.

Ronnie Wright

Ronnie D. Wright, of St. Louis, was charged in the July 23, 2018, fatal shooting of Damon Smith.

The jury found Ronnie Wright, 29, not guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 23, 2018, fatal shooting of Damon Smith.

Smith, 32, was found fatally shot in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue. Prosecutors sought convictions of first-degree murder and armed criminal action but a judge ruled the state failed to meet its burden of premeditated murder and instead had the jury consider second-degree murder.

Police had described Wright as the getaway driver.

Martin Redmond

Martin Redmond, of St. Louis was charged with murder and armed criminal action in a fatal shooting in the Gravois Park neighborhood in July 2018. Redmond had an eye injury prior to being arrested, according to St. Louis police.

Jurors could not return verdicts for Martin Redmond, 32, of St. Louis, resulting in a mistrial.

