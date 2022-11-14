St. Louis jury awards $1.7M over hostile workplace at Mercedes-Benz dealership

ST. LOUIS — A jury awarded $1.7 million on Friday to two women who said they faced discrimination while working as salespeople at Mercedes-Benz of St. Louis.

Denise Ligon and Dorothy Robinson were berated by their manager, called sexist and derogatory names, kept from getting sales, and required to unfairly split commissions with their male colleagues, their attorneys argued in court filings. Robinson, who is Black, also argued management frequently refused to accept checks from African American customers and unfairly denied her a promotion in favor of a white man.

After a weeklong trial, a St. Louis jury found Tri-Star Imports Inc., which owns the dealership at 1048 Hampton Avenue in Dogtown, should pay both women hundreds of thousands in damages and back pay.

Mary Ann Olwell Sedey, Robinson and Ligon's attorney, said the case was an example of women from different backgrounds — one white, one Black; one in her 60s, the other in her 30s — coming together to help each other.

"They're very different people. They came from very different backgrounds," she said. "And these two women really supported each other through the experience."

Tri-Star denied the allegations, arguing in a filing the women didn't report the conduct in time and didn't take advantage of "preventative or corrective opportunities provided by Tri-Star to avoid harm."

An attorney for Tri-Star and dealership president Tom Hennekes declined comment.

Ligon started working for Tri-Star in 2000, and Robinson started in 2015, court filings said.

The two women were repeatedly subjected to anger and outbursts by their supervisor, who would often permit male workers to take lunches for as long as two hours, the suit alleged. The manager would then keep track of the time Robinson spent on her lunch break picking up her daughter from school and taking her to a babysitter.

In 2017, Robinson said she wanted to apply for an open finance position at Tri-Star because she had a master's degree in finance and was the most qualified, the suit said. She was denied the promotion.

The two women reported their managers' conduct to leadership multiple times. Eventually, on June 1, 2018, Hennekes said his attorney was investigating their complaints, but he refused to tell them when the investigation would be finished or what it found, according to the suit.

The women resigned on June 28, 2018, because they "felt they had no choice but to quit."

They filed suit about nine months later. The dealership denied many of the allegations, but in a trial last week, the defense presented several witnesses, including three people who had left Mercedes-Benz and corroborated Ligon and Robinson's accounts, Sedey said.

"They didn't have a dog in this race, and they confirmed how the plaintiffs were treated," she said.

Ultimately, the jury awarded $500,000 in damages to Ligon plus $270,000 in back pay. It awarded Robinson $700,000 in damages plus $140,000 in back pay and awarded $100,00 in total punitive damages.