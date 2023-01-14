 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis jury awards $5M in suit claiming woman died from drug over-prescription

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Friday awarded $5 million to a woman who claimed her daughter was given fatal "dangerously high" doses of amphetamines. 

Attorneys for Debbie Pyzyk argued in the 2019 suit that Gateway Psychiatric Group LLC and Dr. Gordon Robinson kept prescribing her daughter, Kristen Pyzyk, a maximum dose of attention deficit disorder medication and didn't offer treatment options even after she admitted to taking extra doses and showed signs of amphetamine addiction, according to court documents. 

Kristen Pyzyk, 35, died in March 2016. An online obituary described her as a "beautiful, talented woman" who was "taken from us far too soon." 

Her official cause of death was a stroke, which a medical examiner and experts attributed to chronic misuse of medication.

People are also reading…

But attorneys for Gateway Psychiatric Group argued there was not a link between the medication and the stroke and said the group was not liable for her death, according to court filings. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News