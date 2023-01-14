St. Louis jury awards $5M in suit claiming woman died from drug over-prescription

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury on Friday awarded $5 million to a woman who claimed her daughter was given fatal "dangerously high" doses of amphetamines.

Attorneys for Debbie Pyzyk argued in the 2019 suit that Gateway Psychiatric Group LLC and Dr. Gordon Robinson kept prescribing her daughter, Kristen Pyzyk, a maximum dose of attention deficit disorder medication and didn't offer treatment options even after she admitted to taking extra doses and showed signs of amphetamine addiction, according to court documents.

Kristen Pyzyk, 35, died in March 2016. An online obituary described her as a "beautiful, talented woman" who was "taken from us far too soon."

Her official cause of death was a stroke, which a medical examiner and experts attributed to chronic misuse of medication.

But attorneys for Gateway Psychiatric Group argued there was not a link between the medication and the stroke and said the group was not liable for her death, according to court filings.