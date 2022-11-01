St. Louis jury awards $6M in asbestos case against Ford Motor Company

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury awarded $6 million on Monday to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma in 2019 after working at manufacturing centers in southwest Missouri.

Attorneys for Linda Behling's husband, son and daughters argued during a roughly two-week trial that Ford Motor Company failed to warn the public that there was asbestos in brake dust generated during repairs. The exposure, they argued, ultimately led to the lung cancer that caused the woman's death at age 70, according to a news release from the court.

But Ford's attorneys argued there was not enough evidence to prove the brakes caused Behling's cancer or death. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

On Monday, 10 of 12 jurors ruled in favor of the Behlings.