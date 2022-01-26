St. Louis jury convicts ATV driver in alleged stunt-ride shooting near Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS — Jurors on Wednesday convicted a St. Louis man of assault and other crimes during what authorities said was an attack involving ATV and dirt bike stunt riders three years ago.

The jury found Dzened Muhic guilty of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and four other felonies, rejecting his claim that he was defending himself when he shot and wounded the 55-year-old driver of a pickup in the Bevo Mill neighborhood in February 2019.

Muhic was originally charged with first-degree assault and the other counts.

Police and prosecutors said Muhic, 27, was among a crew that surrounded a Ford F-150 while going south in the 4700 block of Gravois Avenue and that its driver swerved to avoid being boxed in, charges said. One of the stunt drivers kicked out the pickup's passenger-side mirror.

Muhic fired shots at the pickup as it rear-ended Muhic's ATV at Gravois and Delor Street. Surveillance video showed several ATVs and motorbikes following the pickup down Gravois and then Muhic firing shots at the truck as it rear-ended him in the intersection.

Prosecutors said the pickup driver was scared and struck Muhic while trying to drive away. Muhic's lawyers argued the driver intentionally tried to ram Muhic, putting him in reasonable fear of his life.

The Circuit Attorney's Office initially declined charges against Muhic, citing self-defense claims by both parties but filed the case in May 2019 amid a police crackdown on ATV stunt drivers in the city.

Sentencing is set for March 11 before Judge Elizabeth Hogan.

