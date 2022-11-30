 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Louis jury convicts man in 2018 fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury convicted a man Wednesday of murder for a 2018 fatal shooting. 

Jurors found Martin L. Redmond, 32, killed 32-year-old Damon Smith at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Minnesota Avenue on July 23, 2018. 

Police said in charging documents that Redmond was standing outside a vehicle watching a fight when he grabbed a gun and shot Smith several times.

This week's proceedings were the second time Redmond faced trial on the same charges. He was initially charged alongside Ronnie D. White, who was accused of being the getaway driver in the case. White was acquitted. 

