St. Louis jury convicts man in 2019 homicide in city's Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday convicted a man in a 2019 homicide in the city's Walnut Park West neighborhood.

Jurors found Teraz L. Bateman, 24, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the Aug. 9, 2019, shooting death of Charles Lagrone.

Another man, Earl Payne, 22, has pending murder and other charges in the case. A 17-year-old boy's charges are not public because he is a juvenile.

Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood, was fatally shot in a parking lot the 5000 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. A prosecutor said Bateman, Payne and the juvenile set up a fake marijuana deal and robbed two of Lagrone's associates of more than $2,000. Bateman's lawyer argued Lagrone also had a gun and was killed in a botched drug deal.

The jury deliberated for a little more than two hours before finding Bateman guilty, lawyers said. His sentencing is set for Oct. 27.