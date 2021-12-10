 Skip to main content
St. Louis jury convicts man in deadly shooting over street parking
St. Louis jury convicts man in deadly shooting over street parking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was convicted Thursday of murdering an unarmed man and trying to kill the man's wife in what authorities said began as a squabble over street parking.

Jurors found Troy W. Jackson Jr., 30, guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, burglary and illegal gun possession in the June 16, 2020, killing of Jermane Hicks.

Troy W. Jackson Jr.

Troy W. Jackson Jr. was charged in the June 16, 2020, killing of Jermane Hicks in the 4700 block of Leduc Street.

Jackson fatally shot Hicks after an argument over street parking in the 4700 block of Leduc Street, authorities said. He and Jackson lived in the same block.

Hicks' wife, who was inside her home at the time, saw Jackson shoot her husband and came outside to confront Jackson, charges said. Jackson initially fled through a gangway next to her home but then returned, barged through the front door and fired a shot at her inside her home. He missed and eventually ran out of bullets in his gun before fleeing.

Surveillance video from the Hicks' home showed Jackson enter the home, struggle with Hicks' wife and fire a shot in the living room.

Jackson did not testify.

Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 28 to a mandatory term life in prison without parole by Circuit Judge Paula Perkins Bryant.

Jackson's lawyer could not be reached.

