St. Louis jury convicts sex offender of child molestation

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man — previously acquitted of raping a disabled woman at a nursing home in 2008 and who later admitted raping a 14-year-old girl in a park — was convicted Wednesday of another sex crime.

A St. Louis jury deliberated for about an hour Wednesday before finding Santonio L. McCoy, 47, of the 4800 block of Penrose Street, guilty of child molestation.

Prosecutors last year charged McCoy with stepping into a bathroom Jan. 1, 2021, at a home in St. Louis while a girl was taking a shower, touching her breast and asking her if he could watch her shower.

Sentencing is set for June 16 before Circuit Judge Katherine Fowler.

McCoy's lawyer could not be reached.

McCoy pleaded guilty in 2016 and received a seven-year term in St. Louis County Circuit Court for raping a 14-year-old girl in a car at Bellefontaine West Park, court records say. According to a spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Corrections, McCoy was released from prison in July 2020.

McCoy was also acquitted in 2011 of charges he raped a disabled woman while working as a janitor at the Normandy Nursing Center in December 2008.

