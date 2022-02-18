St. Louis jury deadlocked at double murder trial

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury was unable to reach verdicts in a double murder trial in St. Louis.

After deliberating for several hours Thursday, jurors said they were deadlocked on counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Darrell J. Fisher III, 29, of north St. Louis County. He stood trial this week in the April 2020 killings of a man and a woman who witnessed the homicide.

Circuit Judge Calea Stovall-Reid declared a mistrial and reset Fisher's trial date for April 25.

The victims were Malik Henderson, 19, of the 1300 block of Temple Avenue in St. Louis, and Zenobia Johnson, 25, of the 9700 block of Glen Owen Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

Henderson was fatally shot about 10:35 p.m. on April 14 in the 3600 block of South Broadway. On April 17, Johnson was found shot inside a vehicle on the same block of South Broadway. She died at a hospital.

The charges said Johnson had told police that Fisher fatally shot her friend Henderson at her apartment. Authorities said she didn't specifically identify Fisher, saying he wasn't well known to her but there to socialize, drink and smoke marijuana.

Police said they found Fisher's fingerprint on one of two margarita glasses on a coffee table in Johnson's apartment "that were cold and appeared to be fresh."

Search warrants for location data of Fisher's cellphone show the device along the path of where surveillance video recorded a Ford Fusion linked to Fisher following Johnson on April 17 as well as at Johnson's apartment three days earlier.

