St. Louis jury finds Cahokia man guilty of fatally stabbing daughter's boyfriend

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday rejected a Cahokia man's claim that he was defending himself two years ago when he killed his daughter's boyfriend by stabbing him once in the heart with a kitchen knife.

A jury found Thomas J. Bricker, 57, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing Lamarr Robinson, 30, on Jan. 12, 2019, in Robinson's home in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The men had been drinking heavily that night while watching football on television and taunting each other loudly, according to court testimony. Bricker stabbed Robinson after a argument and struggle in the kitchen. Robinson grabbed Bricker's arm, prompting Bricker to jab the knife into Robinson's chest.

Assistant Circuit Attorney Christopher Desilets told the jury that Bricker's actions were "ice cold" and "deliberate." After stabbing Robinson, Bricker lit a cigarrete and repeatedly declared to his daughter that "he's dead. I stabbed him straight through the heart. It's too late."

"This was not an accident," Desilets said.