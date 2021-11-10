St. Louis jury finds Cahokia man guilty of fatally stabbing daughter's boyfriend

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday rejected a Cahokia man's claim that he was defending himself two years ago when he killed his daughter's boyfriend by stabbing him once in the heart with a kitchen knife.
A jury found Thomas J. Bricker, 57, guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for killing Lamarr Robinson, 30, on Jan. 12, 2019, in Robinson's home in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.
The men had been drinking heavily that night while watching football on television and taunting each other loudly, according to court testimony. Bricker stabbed Robinson after a argument and struggle in the kitchen. Robinson grabbed Bricker's arm, prompting Bricker to jab the knife into Robinson's chest.
Assistant Circuit Attorney Christopher Desilets told the jury that Bricker's actions were "ice cold" and "deliberate." After stabbing Robinson, Bricker lit a cigarrete and repeatedly declared to his daughter that "he's dead. I stabbed him straight through the heart. It's too late."
"This was not an accident," Desilets said.
Robinson's girlfriend was in the bathroom at the time of the stabbing and heard Robinson react to being stabbed. Robinson stumbled to the front porch of her home, and with help from a 911 dispatcher, she frantically gave Robinson chest compressions as he bled out in the 4200 block of Delor Street.
Bricker's lawyer Nick Zotos told jurors Bricker acted reasonably in fear of Robinson, a man Zotos said was "full of rage" and "ready to explode." Zotos said Bricker stayed at the scene as his daughter tried to revive her boyfriend and that he admitted to police that he stabbed Robinson. Bricker testified that he reacted to Robinson yanking his arm in order to protect himself.
"Adrenaline kicks in when we are in danger — afraid," Zotos said. "Adrenaline has no thought. Adrenaline does not coolly reflect. Adrenaline only gives us the energy and ability to try to protect ourselves from harm."
Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer will sentence Bricker at a later date to a mandatory term of life without parole.