ST. LOUIS — A jury acquitted a man of murder on Wednesday, finding he acted in self-defense during a fight outside his home last year.

Stanley Barge, 32, was charged in July with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 38-year-old Shaun Hunt. Police said Barge was at fault for Hunt's death and refused to leave his home to be arrested.

But Barge's attorney, Johnny Peddicord, said it was clear from the beginning his client was trying to protect himself. Barge also fully cooperated with police during his arrest, Peddicord said.

"We've known this has been a self-defense case from the get-go," he said.

Just before 7:45 a.m. July 15, Barge heard two people fighting on his front porch in the 4800 block of Leduc Street. He walked outside with a gun that he was legally allowed to carry and told them to leave, Peddicord said.

One of the men started swinging at Barge, so Barge pulled out his gun. The two men then struggled for the weapon, and eventually, Barge grabbed it and shot him.

Barge then went back inside his house to retrieve his cell phone, but by the time he was ready to come out, police had arrived. Peddicord said. Barge waited in the house until police assured him they would not shoot if he came out.

"He's been locked up for nine months now, and he's been adamant it was self-defense," Peddicord said.

This week, after a one-day trial, Barge was acquitted.

"He's super thankful the people of St. Louis saw things for what they are," Peddicord said.