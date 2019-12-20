You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis jury finds man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting
St. Louis jury finds man guilty of murder in 2018 shooting

ST. LOUIS — A jury this week found a St. Louis man guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in a 2018 shooting.  

Vinson Griffin

Vinson Griffin of St. Louis was convicted this week of first-degree murder in the March 17, 2018, shooting death of Jerry Scott, 37, in south St. Louis.

Jurors in St. Louis Circuit Court deliberated just under three hours Thursday before finding Vinson Griffin, now 37, guilty of the March 17, 2018, shooting of Jerry Scott, 37, in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Charging documents said Scott was standing outside his home in the 4500 block of Nebraska Avenue when a Buick sedan stopped in front and the driver began arguing with Scott about money Scott owed to him. The driver shot Scott three times. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Griffin, of the 5000 block of South Broadway, owned a 1998 burgundy Buick Century and eyewitnesses identified him as the shooter, charging documents said. 

The only sentence possible for Griffin on a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

