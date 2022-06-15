St. Louis jury finds St. Louis man guilty in 2020 killing

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday found a man guilty in a 2020 homicide in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.
Marrell Withers, 42, was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Dec. 9, 2020, killing of Samuel Spires. Prosecutors had sought a conviction for first-degree murder.
Spires, 50, was found shot to death in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue. Police said Withers told detectives he shot Spires because Spires stole drugs from him.
Sentencing is set for Dec. 9 before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.
Joel Currier
Joel Currier is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter here: @joelcurrier.
