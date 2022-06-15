 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Louis jury finds St. Louis man guilty in 2020 killing

  • 0
Man charged with murder

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office on Dec. 16, 2020, charged Marrell Withers with first-degree murder and other offenses.

 The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury Wednesday found a man guilty in a 2020 homicide in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Marrell Withers, 42, was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful gun possession in the Dec. 9, 2020, killing of Samuel Spires. Prosecutors had sought a conviction for first-degree murder.

Spires, 50, was found shot to death in the 5200 block of Lillian Avenue. Police said Withers told detectives he shot Spires because Spires stole drugs from him.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 9 before Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News