ST. LOUIS — During a fistfight outside a Price Chopper grocery in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood last year, Mason Jones pulled out a 45-caliber pistol and shot Shannon Hibler 10 times.
On July 15, 2018, Hibler started a fight because he believed Jones owed him money. Hibler, 23, punched Jones first before Jones and his cousin forced him to the ground. Jones opened fire at close range, killing him.
The killing was caught on the grocery's surveillance video. Jones was arrested and charged three days later with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
At his trial this week, Jones claimed through his attorney Terry Niehoff that he was defending himself and his cousin.
Jones didn't testify.
Assistant Circuit Attorney Peter Bruntrager said the killing was premeditated murder, not reasonable or lawful self-defense.
After deliberating Thursday, the jury found Jones, 20, guilty of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He'll be sentenced Dec. 13 by Circuit Judge Michael Mullen.
Hibler lived in the 5800 block of Wabada Avenue in St. Louis, according to police. Jones lives in the 1900 block of Paducah Drive in Dellwood.