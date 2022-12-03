St. Louis jury tells bus company to pay $1.3 million to boy struck by hit-and-run driver

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis jury said Thursday that a school bus company should pay a boy $1.3 million in damages after letting him off at the wrong corner, before he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing multiple lanes of traffic to get home.

Jurors said Dylan Jackson should be paid by First Student Inc. after the company showed negligence by failing to provide its new driver with a sheet of instructions for the bus route, describing where the boy should have been dropped off.

The incident occurred in October 2019, when Dylan was 9 and a fourth grade student at Kipp Victory Academy. He was struck at Goodfellow Boulevard and Lalite Avenue when a black Pontiac drove around the bus, hit Dylan, and then kept going. Dylan was hospitalized with a broken ankle that required multiple surgeries.

His lawsuit was filed the next month, in November 2019. It alleged negligence by First Student and the driver for letting him off at an incorrect location, and said that Dylan had told the driver the day before the incident that he was normally dropped off at a different corner of the same intersection.

Both First Student and the driver denied the claims of negligence. A legal response filed by the company said its obligation was to drop off the child in a “reasonably safe place,” and not to supply its driver with a sheet of information about the bus route, nor the child’s home address.

A St. Louis jury saw things differently, after hearing the case. Following a three-day trial, the jury cleared the bus driver of liability, but levied the seven-figure damages against First Student.