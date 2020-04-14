You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis' latest homicide victim dies in Visitation Park neighborhood shooting
UPDATED at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday with arrest.

ST. LOUIS — The city's latest homicide victim was found in the street just before 1 p.m. Monday, in the 5400 block of Enright Avenue. He had been shot in the torso.

The unidentified man died of his injuries at a hospital.

Police arrested a 27-year-old man and recovered a gun. His name hasn't been released.

The homicide would be at least the 38th so far this year in St. Louis. 

The scene on Enright is north of Delmar Boulevard. Crime in the Visitation Park neighborhood is down about 6% over the same six-month period a year ago. 

