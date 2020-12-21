St. Louis law group sues St. Francois County jailers, alleging inmate abuse

Deputies conspired to have two other inmates attack Hopple, the suit says, and medical staff ignored his need for treatment. He was forced to pull one of his own broken teeth, the suit says. He also witnessed deputies ignoring an inmate's suicide attempt and another man's chest pains.

"The only thing I can think to call it is ‘the worst place in the world to be,'" Hopple said in the ArchCity statement.

Stefani Rudigier, 27, of Maplewood, was held for about two years beginning in March 2017, during which she said she also suffered unsanitary conditions, including the jail's failure to provide feminine hygiene products, and wasn't given her prescription medication for her mental illness for most of her stay.

A nurse repeatedly prescribed antibiotics that failed to address Rudigier's medical complaints, and she had to have emergency gallbladder surgery upon her release, the suit says.

Rudigier said, "I just felt like I was truly fighting for my life.”