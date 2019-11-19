Subscribe for 99¢

The Missouri Supreme Court's indefinite suspension Tuesday of a St. Louis lawyer's license for professional misconduct prohibits the barrister from seeking reinstatement for at least two years.

Read: Chief Displinary Counsel brief on John K. Sheehan

The state's highest court suspended John K. Sheehan's law license as part of an agreement that he violated court rules by mishandling a family's trusts and estate by making himself a personal representative of the family's estates. A St. Louis County probate court ordered Sheehan to pay more than $52,000 back to the family's estate, and last year, Sheehan was ordered to pay the trusts nearly $225,000 plus $10,000 in attorney fees.

Sheehan was accused of violating four rules of professional conduct: competence, diligence, safekeeping of property and misconduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceipt and misrepresentation. Sheehan stipulated to the first three violations but fought the fourth in a recent hearing that was the subject of a recent column by Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan.

Read: John K. Sheehan brief in disciplinary matter

Sheehan's lawyer could not be reached Tuesday.

