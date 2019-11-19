The Missouri Supreme Court's indefinite suspension Tuesday of a St. Louis lawyer's license for professional misconduct prohibits the barrister from seeking reinstatement for at least two years.
The state's highest court suspended John K. Sheehan's law license as part of an agreement that he violated court rules by mishandling a family's trusts and estate by making himself a personal representative of the family's estates. A St. Louis County probate court ordered Sheehan to pay more than $52,000 back to the family's estate, and last year, Sheehan was ordered to pay the trusts nearly $225,000 plus $10,000 in attorney fees.
Sheehan was accused of violating four rules of professional conduct: competence, diligence, safekeeping of property and misconduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceipt and misrepresentation. Sheehan stipulated to the first three violations but fought the fourth in a recent hearing that was the subject of a recent column by Post-Dispatch columnist Bill McClellan.
Sheehan's lawyer could not be reached Tuesday.