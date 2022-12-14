St. Louis leaders welcome new police chief but express concerns

ST. LOUIS — Local leaders on Wednesday said they looked forward to working with new police Chief Robert Tracy. But they also expressed concerns about his professional history and St. Louis' high-profile policing issues.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced Wednesday morning that Tracy, the police chief in Wilmington, Delaware, will take over as the city's new police chief Jan. 9.

Here's what St. Louis community leaders, police representatives and elected officials had to say about Tracy's appointment:

• "Chief Tracy will begin his job with my full support," Aldermanic President Megan Green tweeted. "I ask him to apply his experience in service of our citizens — to improve the people’s trust with city institutions and to keep our neighborhoods safe."

• "He wasn’t my first pick," said State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. "However, I do have faith in this mayoral administration that they vetted them all, in and out, and did their homework on who would be the best chief to lead this city."

• "I’d like to personally congratulate Chief Robert Tracy," Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner tweeted. "My office and I look forward to working together to make our city safer and more just for all who live here."

• "We have long called for more transparency and input," wrote the Ethical Society of Police, an officers' association that advocates for racial equality in policing. "That starts with our plans to meet with the new chief in the immediate future to discuss our priorities, concerns and perspective."

• "I am worried that he is coming to a department that has issues — that he may have very good intentions on addressing," said Sgt. Mickey Owens, president of the St. Louis Police Leadership Organization, which represents supervisors and commanders in the department. "I am concerned he doesn’t have a full understanding of the resources that he has available to him coming in, or a lack of resources."

• "Chief Tracy is facing many challenges within the community and with crime but he will also take the helm of the department during a staffing crisis with all-time low numbers for officers and support staff alike," the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association said in a statement. "We are encouraged by what we’ve heard from Chief Tracy thus far."

• "I was extremely impressed with Chief Tracy in his presentation," said civil rights activist the Rev. Darryl Gray. "I am looking forward to asking Chief Tracy some questions as it relates to his time in Wilmington and concerns that were raised by the NAACP and some city council people. I want to reconcile those comments with what his vision for St. Louis is."