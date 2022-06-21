St. Louis loosens experience requirements for police chief position

“We’re going to start over,” Jones said at the time. “I think the public deserves that.”

The Jones administration had clashed at times with the personnel department in her tenure over the ongoing search for a police chief and other employment issues, the Post-Dispatch previously reported.

The personnel department is a uniquely independent bureau not directly answerable to the mayor’s office and is in charge of narrowing the pool of police chief candidates to six finalists. The city’s public safety director Dan Isom, a member of Jones’ cabinet, is then supposed to pick from those six.

Former city personnel director Rick Frank retired Dec. 1.

Following a rule change within the city, Jones in February appointed a new interim personnel director, John Moten Jr.

Under Moten’s tenure, the department has been tight-lipped about the progress of the police chief search.

Isom confirmed in May that the city’s department of personnel will hire executive search firm The Boulware Group to help with the national search for a chief. The Center for Policing Equity, an organization dedicated to police reform, will be an unpaid partner in the search, he said.

St. Louis has never hired a police chief from outside its own ranks, but the city said it has committed to a national search for its next chief for the second time since the police department returned from state rule to city control in 2013.