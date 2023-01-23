St. Louis Lyft driver charged with sexually abusing passenger

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a Lyft driver with assaulting a passenger in an alley earlier this month.

Qandagha Raufi, 32, of the 3900 block of Keokuk Street, picked up a woman at South 15th and Market streets in Downtown West at around 2:50 a.m. Jan. 8, according to charging documents. He then drove south, against the woman's wishes to go to Jennings, and pulled over in an alley near Meramec Street and South Compton Avenue.

Police said he then assaulted her. The woman went to South City Hospital where authorities collected her clothing to be tested. She also provided a receipt of the Lyft ride, according to court documents.

Raufi was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual misconduct.

A judge ordered him held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed for Raufi in charging documents.

Raufi is not the first Lyft driver in St. Louis to be charged with assaulting a passenger.

In 2019, prosecutors charged a driver with first-degree rape and kidnapping after prosecutors say he picked up a woman from downtown, pulled into an alley and assaulted her after she fell asleep. The woman filed suit in 2020 against the company and the man who was charged with raping her. Both the criminal and civil cases are ongoing.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.