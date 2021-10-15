St. Louis major calls theory that Black women are being targeted 'outlandish'

"There have been no new developments," Dace said. "Fortunately, there've been no new victims either."

Dace said he doesn't have a sense that there is an uptick in the number of Black women being killed, and the homicide statistics compiled by the department back that up.

According to police statistics Friday, 26 of the 150 homicide victims so far this year in St. Louis have been Black women. Thirty Black women were killed (of the 262 homicide victims) in all of 2020. In 2019, 31 of the 194 homicide victims were Black women. In 2018, 16 of the 187 homicide victims were Black women, and 25 of the 205 victims in 2017 were Black women.

"A lot of the incidents that I recall were either domestic- or vendetta-related," he said.

A day after Abercrombie was shot to death, police issued a warning about sex workers being shot at, and shot. Abercrombie’s killing was cited in that warning. Of the three people whose killings are connected, Dace said: "I cannot say that all three of them were sex workers."

Dace said investigators have found one thing Abercrombie, Marnay and Ross had in common: They were gunned down while being in a vulnerable place.