St. Louis major calls theory that Black women are being targeted 'outlandish'

ST. LOUIS — Nearly a month after police launched a special task force, they still don't know who killed a girl from Jennings, a woman from Spanish Lake and a man from St. Louis.
Evidence links the three shooting deaths that happened over the span of seven days in September, but a police commander insisted Friday that he is not calling it the work of a serial killer.
“We don’t have enough information to concretely categorize it as a serial killer,” St. Louis police Maj. Shawn Dace told the Post-Dispatch.
Police have found no witnesses to the killings of 16-year-old Marnay Haynes on Sept. 13 in north St. Louis County, 49-year-old Pamela Abercrombie on Sept. 16 on West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis, or 24-year-old Casey Ross on Sept. 19 on Mullanphy Street in St. Louis.
Evidence left at each scene seems to connect the cases, Dace said, but he wouldn't divulge what that evidence is.
Dace told a reporter he wanted to "dispel rumors that a killer is targeting a specific gender or race of people. That's not accurate." A theory gaining traction on social media claims Black women are being hunted in St. Louis. A young woman with the username LamaraIndigo posted a video on that topic on TikTok on Sept. 21. It's gone viral, having been shared more than 116,000 times and "liked" more than 474,000 times.
On the video, the woman claims that "Black women in St. Louis are being intentionally shot and killed. Somebody is hunting black women." She said many people have become desensitized by violent crime in the city. She ended her two-minute video saying women needed help because "the police ain't doin' (expletive)."
"I've not seen a video but I've heard some of these outlandish theories," Dace said. "It's not true."
A podcast out of Texas is also promoting discussion of a serial killer targeting Black women in St. Louis, another false claim, Dace said.
While definitions of serial murders have varied over the years, a symposium cited on the FBI's website defined serial murder as the killings of two or more victims by the same person or persons in separate events. Serial murder, the FBI said, is a relatively rare event, comprising fewer than 1% of all murders in any given year.
Dace said he is not ready to say it's a serial killing.
"It could be (the same person), or there could be individuals that travel together," Dace said. "At this time, it's too premature to label it as one specific person killing several people."
St. Louis city detectives are working on a task force with St. Louis County detectives and the FBI. The investigators have reviewed other unsolved killings but found none that appear to be tied to these three.
"There have been no new developments," Dace said. "Fortunately, there've been no new victims either."
Dace said he doesn't have a sense that there is an uptick in the number of Black women being killed, and the homicide statistics compiled by the department back that up.
According to police statistics Friday, 26 of the 150 homicide victims so far this year in St. Louis have been Black women. Thirty Black women were killed (of the 262 homicide victims) in all of 2020. In 2019, 31 of the 194 homicide victims were Black women. In 2018, 16 of the 187 homicide victims were Black women, and 25 of the 205 victims in 2017 were Black women.
"A lot of the incidents that I recall were either domestic- or vendetta-related," he said.
A day after Abercrombie was shot to death, police issued a warning about sex workers being shot at, and shot. Abercrombie’s killing was cited in that warning. Of the three people whose killings are connected, Dace said: "I cannot say that all three of them were sex workers."
Dace said investigators have found one thing Abercrombie, Marnay and Ross had in common: They were gunned down while being in a vulnerable place.
"The only thing the three had in common, they were all in … vulnerable positions, in places that were dimly lit," Dace said. "So that’s the only commonality."
• Marnay Haynes of Jennings was found shot to death about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive, south of Chambers Road in St. Louis County.
Marnay had spent time in group homes under the Missouri juvenile courts system. She had been reported as a runaway in August, according to a flyer from the Missouri Highway Patrol. County police Sgt. Tracy Panus said she was "still considered a runaway/missing at the time she was murdered."
• About midnight on Sept. 16, Pamela Abercrombie of Spanish Lake was slain in the 3800 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis. Abercrombie was found shot on a sidewalk near West Florissant and East Prairie avenues. She died later at a hospital.
• Just after noon on Sept. 19, a man named Casey Ross was found dead in a vacant lot in the 1500 block of Mullanphy Street, near North 15th Street. Ross, 24, of St. Louis, had been shot.
When the body was first discovered, police reported that the person who died was a woman. Dace said he thinks the caller who reported the shooting to police is the one who mistakenly thought Ross was a woman.
"I don't know why they thought he was a woman initially," Dace said. "The initial call was that it was a female, face down."
On a recent Saturday, St. Louis police asked the public to report any suspicious activity of a neighbor or friend, such as someone intensively cleaning a car unexpectedly at odd hours or unexpectedly disposing of a car. "We're getting a lot of tips, period," he said.
Anyone with information on the cases can call the city’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.