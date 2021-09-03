 Skip to main content
St. Louis man accused of armed robbery of six businesses
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing 13 federal charges after being accused of the armed robbery of five gas stations and a pharmacy since June.

Leonard T. Love, 52, was indicted Thursday on six robbery charges and seven gun charges. He is currently in the St. Charles County jail on state charges related to a July 12 robbery. His lawyer in that case did not immediately return a call Friday seeking comment. 

Leonard Love

Jail photo of Leonard T. Love.

The indictment accuses him of robbing a Walgreen's in St. Louis on June 19, a Circle K in St. Louis County on June 23, a Mobil in St. Louis County on June 30, a U Gas in St. Louis County on July 9, a Circle K in St. Louis on July 11 and a Mobil in St. Charles County on July 12.

