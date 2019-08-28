ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Mytavis Alexander, 25, of the 1200 block of Belt Avenue in St. Louis, faces multiple charges stemming from accusations he fired a gun at a car carrying his son and former girlfriend.
Alexander was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree domestic assault, five counts of armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Alexander is being held without bond.
St. Louis County Police say they were called at 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 6800 block of Parker Road for a report of shots fired at a vehicle.
The probable cause statement says that Alexander and his girlfriend ended their relationship Tuesday morning and that they met that night in a restaurant parking lot to exchange custody of their 3-year-old son.
The statement continues, "After the child was in the car, the defendant began to accuse the victim of stealing his belongings. The victim allowed the defendant to search her car for his belongings, to no avail. After the victim and her passengers were inside of the vehicle with the windows up, the defendant removed a firearm from his pocket, and began banging on the window of the victim’s vehicle. The victim then began to drive away, and the defendant fired multiple rounds at the vehicle, striking the vehicle once on the rear driver’s side of the vehicle, and once on the rear passenger’s side of the vehicle, flattening the tire."
Police said that in addition to the victim and her son, the car was also carrying Alexander's cousin and her two children, each under the age of 17. Police also said that Alexander was arrested shortly after the incident and admitted to firing the gun.