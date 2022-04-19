St. Louis man accused of firing gun near children gets 7 years on gun possession charge

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis who pointed a gun at a mother and her children after a dispute over marijuana smoking was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in federal prison.

Arlando Hill was already a convicted felon and thus prohibited from possessing a gun at the time of the Feb. 23, 2020, dispute, prosecutors said. The woman told St. Louis police the argument was sparked when Hill smoked marijuana near her three young children. She said Hill fired a shot but he denied it, his plea agreement said. The incident occurred in the 5900 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

Police encountered Hill on May 14, 2020, when a hotel security guard called 911 after Hill refused to leave the property, and learned he was being sought in the earlier incident, prosecutors said. Police found a stolen rifle with the stock and barrel sawed off and arrested Hill, prosecutors said.

Hill pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in January to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

