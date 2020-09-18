St. Louis man accused of four armed robberies since July

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been indicted on federal charges and accused of the armed robbery of four businesses since July 24.

Louquincy Carr, 35, was indicted Thursday on four counts of robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with those robberies and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

Carr stole an iPhone and cash at gunpoint from a T-Mobile store on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis on July 24, prosecutors said. He returned Aug. 4, stealing cash and a wallet, they said.

On Aug. 14, Carr robbed a Boost Mobile store at 3706 South Grand Boulevard of cash and cell phones, prosecutors said, and also robbed an employee.

Carr hit the Wingstop Restaurant at 3626 South Grand Boulevard the next day, ordering employees at gunpoint to give him cash from the register and safe, prosecutors said.

Carr was charged by complaint Aug. 28 in U.S. District Court with one of the robberies after “forensic evidence” linked him to the crimes, prosecutors said. Police then found a silver handgun ”consistent with” the gun used for the robberies, they said.

