St. Louis man accused of hiding drugs in child's diaper

FENTON — Shawn Dye, 32, of the 4700 block of Alaska Avenue in St. Louis, has been charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Charging documents say that on Sept. 15 police spotted Dye and another adult asleep in a vehicle that was idling at a QuikTrip gas pump at 1923 Bowles Avenue in Fenton.

St. Louis County officers saw a large bag of capsules in Dye's hands, as well as a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle, the documents say.

When officers told Dye to get out of the car, he instead rolled up the window. Officers said there was movement inside the car before they were able arrest Dye. An officer who was holding the 3-year-old later noticed something in her diaper, which turned out to be the bag of capsules that police believe was fentanyl, the documents say.

His bail was set at $20,000, cash only.

