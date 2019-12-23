St. Louis man accused of hiding gun used in Pagedale homicide, charges say

Updated at 11:30 with information from court documents.

PAGEDALE — A St. Louis man was criminally accused Monday of hiding a murder weapon used in a North County homicide in an apartment vent, according to court documents.

Vincent P. Brooks, 32, faces felony counts for tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to a double shooting on Nixon Avenue in Pagedale Dec. 15.

The shooting left Keith Solomon, 45, of Pagedale, dead and another man with critical injuries.

Charging documents say Brooks told police he drove the shooter to the scene and then took the handgun used to kill Solomon. He is accused of hiding the gun in a vent in a unit in the Canfield Green apartment complex.

Brooks has past felony convictions for drug possession of an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to court records.

Brooks is being held at the St. Louis County jail on a $35,000 bond.

The Major Case Squad assisted with the investigation, which was then taken back over by Pagedale police.

