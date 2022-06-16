St. Louis man accused of murdering man in Shaw neighborhood now faces auto theft charges

ST. LOUIS — The man accused of murdering a Shaw neighborhood resident May 20 was charged this week with stealing two vehicles and a trailer within three days of the killing.
Kyle A. Stone, 20, was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony stealing. Charges say he took a black 2011 GMC Yukon with an attached trailer on May 17 in the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue.
The Yukon's owner spotted Stone taking the SUV, chased after the fleeing vehicle but couldn't stop it, charges said. The Yukon was later found but the trailer, which held various work tools, hasn't been found.
On May 19, Stone took a 2012 Buick Lacrosse from a BP gas station at 3182 Grand Boulevard, charges said.
The next day, police said Stone fatally shot Christopher Brennan, 47, about 7:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Flora Place. Stone was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Brennan's death. Court records said that within 20 minutes after the shooting, multiple witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Stone.
The shooting was captured on surveillance footage that shows a person approaching and pulling a gun on Brennan in his backyard, charges said. After a short struggle, the gunman shoots Brennan before running away.
Stone is jailed without bail in the murder case as well as the new theft charges.
Brennan was an IT professional who was married with a young son, according to his social media pages. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School and St. Louis University.
Stone has asked to defend himself but has temporarily been appointed a public defender. Stone's family has said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago and that it had gone untreated.
Attorney Javad Khazaeli, who is representing the Brennan family, said last month that the gunman walked up to Brennan’s backyard and shot him multiple times in front of his wife, with their toddler nearby.
He’s “been on a two-month reign of terror in our neighborhood,” said Khazaeli, who also lives in the Shaw neighborhood.