St. Louis man accused of murdering man in Shaw neighborhood now faces auto theft charges

The shooting was captured on surveillance footage that shows a person approaching and pulling a gun on Brennan in his backyard, charges said. After a short struggle, the gunman shoots Brennan before running away.

Stone is jailed without bail in the murder case as well as the new theft charges.

Brennan was an IT professional who was married with a young son, according to his social media pages. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School and St. Louis University.

Stone has asked to defend himself but has temporarily been appointed a public defender. Stone's family has said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years ago and that it had gone untreated.