ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man who is on Missouri's sex offender list following his conviction for an assault on two teen boys posted to Facebook in 2011 is now being accused of pouring gasoline on a group of men and shooting two of them during a home invasion.
Nicholas Nettles, 27, is facing 18 charges after a home robbery in the Bevo Mill neighborhood on Sept. 4, according to court records. Security cameras outside the home showed Nettles holding a gun and breaking in, authorities said.
He was held without bond Thursday after being charged with six counts of assault, five counts of kidnapping, four counts of armed criminal action, robbery, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
Charges say that on Sept. 4, Nettles broke into a home and rounded up four men, instructing them to lie on one another while he held them at gunpoint. He also poured gasoline on them.
As Nettles looked around the house and found an undisclosed amount of money, the victims’ skin started burning from the gasoline, charges say.
Nettles is accused of shooting one of the victims twice in the stomach as he stood up to get the gasoline out of his eyes. Authorities say that’s when another man fought back, wrestling with Nettles to take his gun.
However, Nettles shot that man twice and got away with the money, according to court records.
Nettles was on parole. He was sentenced in 2013 to 12 years in prison after a video of two teen boys being assaulted was posted on Facebook.
Nettles, who was 19 at the time, was convicted along with his brother and two others.
He was released in October 2017.