St. Louis man accused of pulling gun during robbery of Kohl's

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis has been arrested on charges connected to the armed robbery of a Kohl's store in Manchester last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Mercedes W. Gregory, 33, pleaded not guilty Feb. 16 to charges of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and another robbery-related gun charge.

Prosecutors say on July 12, 2021, Gregory entered the Kohl's store and began stealing merchandise. He pulled a gun when confronted in the parking lot by a Kohl's loss prevention officer, they said.

He faces robbery charges in St. Louis Circuit Court and gun and escape charges in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Gregory was being taken to the hospital from the St. Louis City Justice Center on July 13, 2021 when he escaped, officials said at the time. He was arrested later in Florissant.

