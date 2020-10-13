 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man accused of rape already facing rape, robbery and other felony charges
0 comments

St. Louis man accused of rape already facing rape, robbery and other felony charges

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old St. Louis man's growing list of criminal charges added another count of rape on Tuesday. 

Franklin Alanzo Jones, of the 800 block of Clara Avenue, was charged Tuesday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with rape, armed criminal action and two counts of sodomy. 

Police say Jones on Aug. 15 lured a woman he met at a mall, raped her and stole her car and phone. 

Jones has pending charges filed Sept. 18 by the Circuit Attorney's Office for raping a woman after she said he fired a gunshot while she was in her vehicle at a stop sign, got in her car and forced himself on her on Sept. 15.

He also has a pending November court date for robbery and multiple vehicle theft charges. In 2017, he pleaded guilty in the county to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after leading police on a chase with a stolen car.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports