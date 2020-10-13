St. Louis man accused of rape already facing rape, robbery and other felony charges

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old St. Louis man's growing list of criminal charges added another count of rape on Tuesday.

Franklin Alanzo Jones, of the 800 block of Clara Avenue, was charged Tuesday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with rape, armed criminal action and two counts of sodomy.

Police say Jones on Aug. 15 lured a woman he met at a mall, raped her and stole her car and phone.

Jones has pending charges filed Sept. 18 by the Circuit Attorney's Office for raping a woman after she said he fired a gunshot while she was in her vehicle at a stop sign, got in her car and forced himself on her on Sept. 15.

He also has a pending November court date for robbery and multiple vehicle theft charges. In 2017, he pleaded guilty in the county to tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest after leading police on a chase with a stolen car.