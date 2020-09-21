St. Louis man accused of raping woman, forcing her into storage container arrested in Dallas

DALLAS — A St. Louis man accused of raping a former girlfriend at gunpoint, choking her, forcing her to cut off her hair and stuffing her in a storage container was arrested Monday in Dallas, police say.

Christopher Russell, 30, was charged last month with first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, first-degree burglary, three counts of armed criminal action, two counts of second-degree domestic assault and two counts of third-degree domestic assault.

Russell had evaded police since a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 21.

Police say two days before the warrant was issued, the victim awoke around 4 a.m. at a south St. Louis County residence and found Russell in her bedroom with a gun. After repeatedly sexually assaulting her, police say he choked her and shoved her into a large Rubbermaid container.

The woman escaped when Russell opened the front door of the south St. Louis County residence. She told police Russell had said he was planning to take her somewhere to kill her.

At the time of the assault, Russell's address was listed as the 3400 block of Itaska Street in south St. Louis.