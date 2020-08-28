St. Louis man accused of selling fentanyl that killed Creve Coeur man

ST. LOUIS — Federal investigators have accused a St. Louis man of selling the fentanyl that killed a Creve Coeur man earlier this month.

Patrick Lamont Cockrell was charged by complaint August 20 with distribution of fentanyl, and indicted by a federal grand jury on that charge Thursday.

His lawyer Nick Zotos, declined to comment Friday.

In charging documents, a Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer said the Creve Coeur man died August 18, and investigators learned that he'd bought the drug from Cockrell, coordinating the purchase via cell phone. The task force officer contacted Cockrell and arranged to buy fentanyl for $200 at a Taco Bell in St. Louis, charging documents say.

Cockrell was arrested after selling about 30 capsules containing fentanyl, the documents say.

Cockrell admitted knowing the Creve Coeur man and selling him fentanyl in the last week, charges say.

"l've heard it is killing people," charging document quote him saying.

Investigators also found more fentanyl in his home, along with a gun stolen in East St. Louis, the charges say.

