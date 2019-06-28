EDWARDSVILLE • A St. Louis man is accused of sexually assaulting a 2-year-old girl, in addition to biting her and giving her cocaine, authorities said.
Matthew S. Miller, 40, is charged in Madison County Circuit Court with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of aggravated battery. Lacey N. Take, 31, of Troy, Ill., is charged with permitting the sexual abuse of a child, and two countso fo child endangerment in the same case.
Anderson Hospital called the police on Sunday about the sexual abuse of a child.
Charging documents say that Miller gave the little girl cocaine on Sunday - the same day the child was sexually assaulted. He is also accused of biting the child on her hand, foot and leg.
Miller's bail was set at $1 million. Take's bail was set at $500,000.
