St. Louis man accused of sexually assaulting two 11-year-old girls

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 37-year-old St. Louis man with several counts of statutory sodomy, molestation and statutory rape of two 11-year-old girls.

Leon Bell, of the 1600 block of Helen Street, is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bail.

Investigators say Bell sexually assaulted the two girls while all three were together on multiple occasions.

Police said Bell admitted to the acts during a recorded phone call with one of the children’s mother. Police said he also posted on Facebook that ''I molested a child it's the worst thing I have done in my whole life.''

Bell admitted to police that he sexually assaulted one of the girls, but denies any involvement with the other, investigators said.

He’s charged with four counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12, four counts of second-degree child molestation of a child younger than 12 and statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of a child younger than 12. No attorney was listed for Bell.

Investigators believe there may be others who were victimized. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 314-615-8664. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating.

"Child sex abuse is the most despicable act that we prosecute, and we will do everything in our power to hold offenders accountable," St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a prepared statement. "Our hearts go out to these young victims, who should never have been put in this position, and whose well-being is our top priority."