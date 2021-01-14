 Skip to main content
St. Louis man accused of shooting woman after crash on New Year's Eve charged with murder
St. Louis man accused of shooting woman after crash on New Year's Eve charged with murder

Eman Baker

Eman Baker charged with first-degree murder

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is charged with murder after police say he shot a woman with whom he was involved in a car crash near Glasgow Village on New Year's Eve. 

In addition to first-degree murder Eman Baker, 21, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and possession of a defaced firearm.

Baker on Dec. 31 got in a crash with Chrishell Fulton, 41, in the 400 block of Shepley Drive, police say, then shot into Fulton's vehicle. Police were called to the scene at about 10 p.m. Fulton was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police found a gun in Baker's car that matched both a shell casing from the scene and a bullet recovered from Fulton's body. 

Fulton lived in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive in Moline Acres. 

Baker could face life in prison if convicted. 

