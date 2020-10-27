 Skip to main content
St. Louis man accused of stealing woman’s cellphone while she lay dying on Soulard sidewalk
Brian Davenport

Brian Davenport, of the 8500 block of Minnesota Avenue, was charged Monday with stealing from a woman who collapsed while jogging and later died.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with felony stealing Monday after police say he stole a cellphone from a 64-year-old jogger who collapsed on a sidewalk and later died. 

Brian Davenport, 35, of the 8500 block of Minnesota Avenue, was arrested Monday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. 

The woman, not yet named by police, collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 while jogging in the 1200 block of Lynch Street in the city’s Soulard neighborhood.

Police said surveillance footage showed Davenport getting out a red van, swiping the woman’s phone, and leaving her on the sidewalk. 

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Missouri court records show no previous criminal charges against Davenport.

 

 

