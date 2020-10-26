St. Louis man accused of stealing woman's cell phone while she lay dying on Soulard sidewalk

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with felony stealing Monday after police say he stole a cell phone from a 64-year-old jogger who collapsed on a sidewalk and later died.

Brian Davenport, 35, of the 8500 block of Minnesota Avenue, was arrested Monday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman, not yet named by police, collapsed around 1 p.m. Oct. 18 while jogging in the 1200 block of Lynch Street in the city's Soulard neighborhood.

Police said surveillance footage showed Davenport getting out a red van, swiping the woman’s phone, and leaving her on the sidewalk.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Missouri court records show no previous criminal charges against Davenport.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.