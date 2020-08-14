St. Louis man accused of trying to rob an undercover St. Charles police officer

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man faces federal gun charges after police say he arranged to sell a gun to an undercover police officer, then tried to rob the officer when they met up.

The detective arranged to buy a Glock pistol from Dariyon Martin, 22, on August 7 for $400, prosecutors said. When the pair met, Martin robbed the detective at gunpoint and left after they struggled over the gun, prosecutors said.

Martin was charged by criminal complaint in U.S. District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, robbery, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. No lawyer is listed for him.

The criminal case is part of Operation LeGend, which has brought 50 federal agents to St. Louis to combat violent crime. The initiative was named for a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in June in Kansas City.

