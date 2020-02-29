You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
St. Louis man acquitted in killing stemming from alleged drug deal
0 comments

St. Louis man acquitted in killing stemming from alleged drug deal

Subscribe now! $4 for 4 months

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was acquitted Friday in what authorities have described as a deadly drug deal in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Jurors deliberated for about eight hours before returning not guilty verdicts for Frederick Roberson on counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Frederick Roberson

Frederick Roberson, of St. Louis, has been charged in connection with the shooting death of Jordan Boyd, 20, on Dec. 4, 2017.

Roberson, 27, stood trial on charges of fatally shooting Jordan Boyd, 20, in December 2017 in the 4700 block of South Spring Avenue.

Roberson's lawyers told jurors he killed Boyd in self-defense. Charges said Roberson, after complaining that Boyd had shorted him on a previous drug deal, shot Boyd several times, killing him.

Murder and other charges are still pending against a co-defendant, Tylor Fothen, 21, who is accused of setting up the drug deal.

Tylor Fothen

Tyler Fothen, of St. Louis, was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death of Jordan Boyd, who was gunned down in the Dutchtown neighborhood on Dec. 4, 2017.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports