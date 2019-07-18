ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man was acquitted Thursday of murder and two other charges in the killing of a man he believed molested one of the defendant's 3-year-old relatives.
A jury deliberated for about an hour Thursday before finding Anton Lee Williams, 35, of the 4100 block of Meramec Street, not guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and one count of illegal gun possession.
Derrick E. Williams, 55, was found fatally shot on May 31, 2018, in the 3600 block of Nebraska Avenue. He was found bleeding from a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene. He had lived in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue.
Authorities have said Anton Lee Williams and Derrick Williams were "close family friends," and that the suspect was distraught over allegations that his 3-year-old relative had been molested by Derrick Williams. Assistant Circuit Attorney Morley Swingle told jurors the defendant was "furious" over the allegations and chose to "take the law into his own hands" by shooting Derrick Williams in the head.
Anton Williams' public defender, Gina Savoie, said in closing arguments Thursday that even though the motive to seek revenge on a sex abuser was "so relatable," it didn't prove her client killed Derrick Williams. She also said the police assumed Anton Williams was the killer based on circumstantial evidence.
"A motive is not proof," Savoie said. "The evidence completely failed to prove who shot Derrick Williams."