St. Louis man admits 3 armed robberies in Metro East

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis on Friday admitted robbing three businesses in the Metro East in 2019, bringing to eight the total number of business he has admitted robbing or trying to rob.

Jalon J. Moore, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis via video to four charges: conspiracy to commit robbery, a gun charge, robbery and bank robbery.

Moore admitted that he and his co-defendants, Larry J. Rhines and Garry Johnson, robbed a Sprint store in Fairview Heights of about $6,000 on March 9, 2019 and a Marco’s Pizza in Collinsville of over $700 on March 28. Moore and Rhines also stole more than $125,000 from the GCS Credit Union in Collinsville at gunpoint on March 30, their plea agreements say.

As part of the plea agreement, both sides agreed to recommend 15 to 26 years in prison for Moore at his sentencing this spring.

Rhines and Johnson had already pleaded guilty to charges in Illinois.