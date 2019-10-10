ST. LOUIS • A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday and admitted forcing two women at gunpoint to withdraw cash from ATMs in 2018.
Brandon Mardell Woods, 35, admitted approaching a woman in the 4400 block of Maryland Avenue on June 17, 2018, pointing a gun at her and ordering her into her vehicle. His plea says he then got in the driver's seat and drove the vehicle to an ATM, where the woman withdrew $500.
Two days later, he he got into the backseat of another woman's car, pointed a gun at her and ordered her to drive to an ATM, where she withdrew $200, his plea says.
Police caught Woods a day later with a gun and ammunition. Prosecutors say he is a convicted felon.
He pleaded guilty Thursday to one robbery charge and two gun charges. Both prosecutors and Woods' lawyers agreed as part of the plea to recommend 15 years in prison when Woods is sentenced in January.
Police at the time had warned of a serial robber, saying he'd targeted women in the Central West End and DeBaliviere Place neighborhoods between June 12 and 19. Woods still faces robbery and kidnapping charges in St. Louis Circuit Court.