St. Louis man admits child porn charge

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis pleaded guilty to child porn charges and admitted filming the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Donovan P. Walker, then 25, was caught with the girl in May 2020 by Franklin County sheriff's deputies, who were called about a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lake Cottage Court and Bridgewater Chase Lane in Villa Ridge. Both were partially nude in the car.

Walker met the girl on the Tinder app before meeting up with her multiple times in-person, during which they engaged in sex, court documents say.

Shortly before being caught, Walker shot a video on his cell phone of the two having sex, during which he mentioned the girl's age several times.

Walker pleaded guilty Friday. At his sentencing hearing in April, Walker could face up to ten years in prison.

