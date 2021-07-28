 Skip to main content
St. Louis man admits drug-linked murder
0 comments

St. Louis man admits drug-linked murder

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday and admitted participating in a fatal drug-linked shooting in 2017.

In his plea, Floyd Barber, 25, admitted being one of the men who shot Ladareace Pool, 26, of St. Louis, on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Barber and four others agreed to rob Pool shortly after several of the men bought drugs from him, Barber's plea says.

Barber pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge, a gun conspiracy crime and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

Barber's co-defendant, Larenta Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charges in June. 

In 2019, Barber admitted a role in two carjackings in 2017, including one that resulted in the death of De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson. His plea agreement recommends a sentence of 30 years in prison.

A photo of Barber was not available.

Larenta Jones

Prison mugshot of Larenta "Ammo" Jones, who faces drug and gun conspiracy charges and a charge of possessing or discharging a firearm in furtherance of a fatal drug trafficking crime in the murder of Ladareace Pool, 26, on Oct. 3, 2017..
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County councilman calls mask mandate illegal

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports