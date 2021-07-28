St. Louis man admits drug-linked murder

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday and admitted participating in a fatal drug-linked shooting in 2017.

In his plea, Floyd Barber, 25, admitted being one of the men who shot Ladareace Pool, 26, of St. Louis, on Oct. 3, 2017, in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood.

Barber and four others agreed to rob Pool shortly after several of the men bought drugs from him, Barber's plea says.

Barber pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge, a gun conspiracy crime and a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death.

Barber's co-defendant, Larenta Jones, pleaded guilty to the same charges in June.

In 2019, Barber admitted a role in two carjackings in 2017, including one that resulted in the death of De Smet Jesuit High School assistant football coach Jaz Granderson. His plea agreement recommends a sentence of 30 years in prison.

A photo of Barber was not available.

