 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man admits fatally shooting rival fentanyl dealer
0 comments

St. Louis man admits fatally shooting rival fentanyl dealer

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man on Monday admitted fatally shooting a rival fentanyl dealer in 2016.

Armond T. Calvin, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to one charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one charge of using a firearm to commit murder in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. 

Calvin was part of a drug ring that used apartments at the Clinton-Peabody housing complex to store and sell fentanyl, prosecutors have said.

On Dec. 3, 2016, Calvin and others learned that a rival dealer had sold fentanyl to a prospective customer. They tracked the dealer to a location near the intersection of Oregon Avenue and Meramec Street in St. Louis, and Calvin opened fire with a .40 caliber Glock 27 with a laser sight, killing David Leslie Bryant III, prosecutors said.

Calvin's knit hat fell off during the shooting, and investigators found his DNA on the hat. They recovered the gun in a vehicle in which Calvin was riding several months later.

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Calvin's lawyer, Luke Baumstark, agreed that a 20-year prison sentence would be appropriate at his sentencing in January, but a judge still has to accept the deal.

Armond Calvin

Armond Calvin, of Affton, was charged with resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon in a police chase that occurred Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. In 2018 he was named in a federal indictment alleging a drug ring in the Clinton-Peabody housing complex.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports