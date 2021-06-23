 Skip to main content
St. Louis man admits helping in Hazelwood carjacking
ST. LOUIS — A second man has admitted a role in a carjacking in Hazelwood last year.

Jaden Allen, 20, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday to one count of aiding and abetting the commission of a carjacking, prosecutors said. 

Allen and Lorenzo Young stole a man's 2013 Chrysler 200 at gunpoint in the 7300 block of Hazelcrest Drive on June 7, 2020, prosecutors said. Young had the gun, and both men were wearing masks. 

After the victim called Hazelwood police he spotted his car drive past, sparking a high-speed police chase that lasted about 10 miles before Young crashed the car, prosecutors said.

Allen is scheduled to be sentenced in September. Young, 21, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty in May to carjacking and weapons charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

